Health Benefits of Staying Under the Shade
Getting enough sunlight is essential, for the skin to be able to absorb the vitamin D that it needs to remain healthy. The problem is, too much sunlight can also cause ce…
Women Can Have Symptoms of PTSD After Miscarriages
PTSD effects women who have had miscarriages, new reports say … In early November, many news outlets started to talk about how PTSD (or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) ef…
Black Women Doctors Fight Stereotypes
Believe it or not, black women doctors do exist. It’s 2016 and people still don’t understand this is a reality. For one doctor, this became all too real. Dr. Tamika Cross…
Mary Coyne is #SportBits
Mary Coyne learned early on that paying attention to sports would serve her well. “I’m one of five girls and realized a great way to connect with my dad was to sit down a…
The Sexy Golddigger Creates Ageless Beauty
Have you ever looked at the reflection in the mirror and wondered how you can keep your face looking vibrant and youthful? Some of us have even said a secret prayer to ke…
Holiday Stockings For The Homeless
For most the holiday season represents family gatherings, Christmas trees and mistletoe, snowball fights followed by a table full of goodies to eat… While the avera…
#SportBits … Russia Accused of “Systemic Doping”
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has released the second part of their report into allegations against Russia of state-sponsored doping, particularly involving the 201…
Gwen Ifill: Remembering An Extraordinary Journalist
A down-to-earth woman with an infectious smile. Thousands of mourners gathered to pay final respects to award-winning, African American journalist who was highly admired …
The Devil Had Her By The Throat!
Drugs ruin lives and year after year some are still fighting the battle to break free. Year after year we find that people like Sparky D get lured into the pits of hell w…
Our Top 40 Fitness Tips And Tricks
The holidays are here and we have just what you need to avoid that holiday workout rut and get you ready for the New Year! This is our end of the year roundup with all of…
Michelle Sodaro Serves Up A New Novel: Redeeming Trust
Brilliant, refreshing and intentional. Words to describe my dear author friend Michelle Sodaro, as well as her novels. She forms an incredible bond with her characters th…
To the Trekkies: This New Fashion Line Is Not Expendable
Now you can look out of this world, without having to cross the Final Frontier. Geek girls, we now have a great new fashion line to enjoy. To all of us who bothered to g…
Why Having A Friend With Benefits Can Be Good For You
Are you considering having a friend with benefits? Someday you would like to get married and have children, but for now, you are not even sure you want a boyfriend. Howev…
Support Your Local Florists, Not Online Services
Online companies actually rip money away from florists. When a national, American holiday rolls around, endless commercials for online flower delivery services sky-rocket…
Indra Nooyi Looks To Make PepsiCo Healthier For Everyone
A decade ago, Indra Nooyi wanted to make her company, PepsiCo, better for everyone. Here’s what she did. As the years go on, environmental issues as well as health issue…
Opinion: I Remember Why I’m Not A Huge Fan Of Makeup
For me makeup is kind of a nightmare. I’m twenty years old, not that you would know it by looking at me. When I tell people that I am twenty, or I show them my ID, they …
Courageous Women Fight Terrorism In Africa
They may be small in number, but their task is huge. Young graduates of Moyadishu National Police Academy will be deploying to support African Union troops. These courage…
