The Sport of Memory

Have you heard of memory sports? Maybe you have but forgot! In memory sports, memory athletes participate in competitions where they attempt to memorize and then recall c…

#SportBits … Super Bowl 51 Recap

Well, if I learned anything from watching Super Bowl 51 last night, it’s that no matter how bad something is going, things can ALWAYS turn around. Seriously. Tom Brady an…

Black Women Doctors Fight Stereotypes

Believe it or not, black women doctors do exist. It’s 2016 and people still don’t understand this is a reality. For one doctor, this became all too real. Dr. Tamika Cross…

Mary Coyne is #SportBits

Mary Coyne learned early on that paying attention to sports would serve her well. “I’m one of five girls and realized a great way to connect with my dad was to sit down a…

Sparky D

The Devil Had Her By The Throat!

Drugs ruin lives and year after year some are still fighting the battle to break free. Year after year we find that people like Sparky D get lured into the pits of hell w…

training plan

Our Top 40 Fitness Tips And Tricks

The holidays are here and we have just what you need to avoid that holiday workout rut and get you ready for the New Year! This is our end of the year roundup with all of…

