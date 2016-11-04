Catcalling: Don’t Call Me That

“Hey sexy!”

“Dang girl!”

These are a few of the daily random responses that I hear as I stroll to get coffee or on my way to work…

As time goes on the catcalling experiences I have had in NY are beginning to alter my temperament as I desire to just have peace and quiet, but NY streets are not quiet and neither are the men that walk them. Is it too much to ask to be able to walk five blocks without someone saying something overtly sexual? I don’t think men realize how inappropriate their commentary is to women walking by.

We should be allowed to walk in the city without feeling the thoughts of men undressing us. Normally I ignore this behavior, but lately my fist has had the sudden desire to meet the faces of the men that deem catcalling as appropriate greetings. So I have started to retaliate.

One morning on my way to work dressed in typical everyday NY attire which includes black tights, a black tank, black leather jacket, and black scarf. Yes, it was an all-black kind of morning and I felt somewhat like a panther! Here I am leisurely walking to grab a cup of java. Despite my cheery mood I get a full free mouthful of disrespect, which really is not free. This not so gentle man shouted out at me as I walked by. I ignored him and he continued to shout. I still IGNORED him and what did he do? Shout some bloody more! As if his brain didn’t grasp that NO I am not deaf nor listening to music. I am blatantly IGNORING your very crass attempts to get my attention. In my utter annoyance I say “a woman walking by is NOT an invitation to speak.” He said that it was and now I am floored. This to me is harassment and the harassment continues as he follows me into the coffee shop! Are the streets of NY a human zoo and I failed to get the memo?

I know this is stereotypical, but after all of the catcalls I’ve endured, I’ve assessed something worth considering. Has anyone noticed that the majority of men that catcall tend to represent the groups of a minority? I can’t recall ever being catcalled by a caucasian male. I am sure it happens, but this is something to think about. Why is it culturally acceptable in the hispanic and black communities for men to catcall? It makes me think, “Why do I love chocolate so much, but treated like the queen that I am from vanilla?”

I don’t understand men that catcall. There are plenty of men in society that understand the art of approaching a woman. Men, stop acting like you have no home training. We are delicate flowers so shower us with words of positive affirmations not words you can’t speak in front of Jesus.

Love, Peace, Happy Dating

Bre