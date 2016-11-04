Catcalling: Don’t Call Me That

catcalling

“Hey sexy!”

“Dang girl!”

These are a few of the daily random responses that I hear as I stroll to get coffee or on my way to work…

As time goes on the catcalling experiences I have had in NY are  beginning to alter my temperament as I desire to just have peace and quiet, but NY streets are not quiet and neither are the men that walk them.  Is it too much to ask to be able to walk five blocks without someone saying something overtly sexual?  I don’t think men realize how inappropriate their commentary is to women walking by.

We should be allowed to walk in the city without feeling the thoughts of men undressing us.  Normally I ignore this behavior, but lately my fist has had the sudden desire to meet the faces of the men that deem catcalling as appropriate greetings.  So I have started to retaliate.

One morning on my way to work dressed in typical everyday NY attire which includes black tights, a black tank, black leather jacket, and black scarf.  Yes, it was an all-black kind of morning and I felt somewhat like a panther!  Here I am leisurely walking to grab a cup of java.  Despite my cheery mood I get a full free mouthful of disrespect, which really is not free.  This not so gentle man shouted out at me as I walked by.  I ignored him and he continued to shout.  I still IGNORED him and what did he do?  Shout some bloody more!  As if his brain didn’t grasp that NO I am not deaf nor listening to music.  I am blatantly IGNORING your very crass attempts to get my attention.  In my utter annoyance I say “a woman walking by is NOT an invitation to speak.”  He said that it was and now I am floored.  This to me is harassment and the harassment continues as he follows me into the coffee shop!  Are the streets of NY a human zoo and I failed to get the memo?

Brooklyn Abridged

I know this is stereotypical, but after all of the catcalls I’ve endured, I’ve assessed something worth considering.  Has anyone noticed that the majority of men that catcall tend to represent the groups of a minority?  I can’t recall ever being catcalled by a caucasian male.  I am sure it happens, but this is something to think about.  Why is it culturally acceptable in the hispanic and black communities for men to catcall?  It makes me think, “Why do I love chocolate so much, but treated like the queen that I am from vanilla?”

I don’t understand men that catcall.  There are plenty of men in society that understand the art of approaching a woman. Men, stop acting like you have no home training.  We are delicate flowers so shower us with words of positive affirmations not words you can’t speak in front of Jesus.

Transcendence by: Chryst'El Rock
Love, Peace, Happy Dating

Bre

Brittany Kennedy

Journalist

Brittany Kennedy is a South African native infused with creativity. Kennedy is exploring her passions in the arts combining her love of fashion, photography, and writing. Welcome to the world of Bre!

  • Daley Butler

    I’m glad you as a black woman made the observation contrasting black men with white men. I am a Caucasian male and I have observed the same thing on the streets of Minneapolis.But, I have observed white men doing it as well. I always assumed that black women like the cat-calling otherwise why would black men or white men that do participate in that get away with it?

    • Thank you for your comments. I really value your perception as a Caucasian male. Some women do like it because that is where they get their sense of confidence not realizing that it is demeaning however, usually these are women or young girls growing up in environments where they are taught to use their bodies instead of their intellect. I remain that example of women who will not stand for it. Instead of ignoring these men I inform them that their behavior is not warranted. Perhaps over time they will realize this and stop.

  • MyTwoCents

    Black women don’t like being cat-called, but a lot of men bond over objectifying women and listen to rap artists and others in the public eye who have predatory instincts toward women. I’d like to see it end. but until then, keep your eye and ears open when travelling.

    • I agree and it is very sad. We must have better examples from those that society glorifies like rap artists. Perhaps one day the young men of today will be those leaders.