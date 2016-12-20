Black Women Doctors Fight Stereotypes

Believe it or not, black women doctors do exist. It’s 2016 and people still don’t understand this is a reality. For one doctor, this became all too real.

Dr. Tamika Cross, a Houston OB-GYN, as not allowed to aid a passenger in need on a Delta flight when the called for a physician on board, but trusted a white man who “fit the description of a doctor.”

This was a response she she wasn’t expecting to hear. Sharing her experience in a Facebook – over 34,000 times.

Many women of color in corporate American can relate to experiencing disrespect. Dr. Cross wrote, “Whether this was race, age, gender discrimination, it’s not right.”

In response, countless black women doctors have taken to social media to fight stereotypes with #WhatADoctorLooksLike. They’re showing solidarity with selfies and stories of their own discrimination.

Scrolling through this on-going fee is pretty inspiring. As I said, it’s 2016 and people still don’t view black women as doctors and physicians.

Dr. Cross’ experience calls up other incidents in which black professionals claim racial profiling.

Over the summer, Senator Tim Scott made a speech from the Senate floor in which he recounted being questioned by police because of his race.

And in a now-famous confrontation, Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. was arrested by a white police officer at his house in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

However, what happened to Dr. Cross had nothing to do with the police. In her case, she felt profiled not because of what she looked like but because of what she didn’t look like.

Dr. Cross felt she was dismissed because she didn’t fit the “description of a doctor.” The flight attendant apologizes and offers her Delta Skymiles. She refused. Skymiles is not an appropriate exchange for blatant discrimination.

Cross’ post drew more than 12,000 comments on Facebook and Twitter. Many users entered responses using #TamikaCross, #WeDoExist, and #WhatADoctorLooksLike to draw attention to black women in the medical profession.