Celebrity Media Queen Still Doing It Big!

Belinda Trotter-James has always possessed the ability to successfully move between two major industries — communications and entertainment.

She is the CEO of Media Queen PR, celebrity editor for Caution magazine, radio host on Hip Hop Chronicles and Dirty Basement’s Jazzo’s World radio show, executive director for Who’s That Lady Entertainment which features her exclusive interviews that includes a multicultural melting pot of famous personalities in the Entertainment, Fashion, Sports, interviews from Richard Pryor’s crazy baby girl Rain Pryor, CNN and FOX News political strategist Eboni K Williams, reality stars Christina Johnson/Torrei Hart of Atlanta Exes, Jackie Christie/Sundy Carter of LA Basketball Wives, bad girl of comedy Luenell, Johnnie Walker who keeps women executives empowered through NABFEME, former executive producer of MSNBC’s Jansing & Company Rashida Jones, the phenomenal songstresses such as Jody Watley, CeCe Peniston, Miki Howard, producer/actresses Troy Byer, Erica Hubbard, Celebrity Publicist Kali Mari-Bowyer, Daphne Wayans, Marcus Scribner, child star on ABC’s sitcom Blackish, seasoned actor Leon, Big Daddy Kane and musical producers/entertainers Full Force… just to name a few.

Just to give you a little background, Belinda is the creator/former editor-in-chief for Hype Hair, Try It Yourself Hair and 2 Hype beauty/fanzine magazines along with other national special entertainment fanzine issues with Word Up! Publishing. Interviewing Queen Latifah, Ice Cube, Naughty by Nature, MC Lyte and a host of others was just part of her every day duties as editor. Created in 1990 Hype Hair magazine is one of the longest most successful hair magazines to date.

She has been the beauty editor for a few New York based newspapers, correspondent for Good Day Live in New York City, producer of several modeling competitions, fashion shows, workshops on modeling careers and a motivational speaker at high schools and colleges to young adults on career day. She even dabbled in an acting career that landed her on the soap opera One life to Live as well as commercials and stage performances.

Belinda is also an author of 5 books for full figured models and young girls who are pursuing beauty and modeling careers entitled, Facial Accents; The Awakening of a New You, 108 Key Rules Of Modeling, Power Of The Plus– The Full Figured Blueprint to Pageants and Power Of The Curves– The Full Figured Guide to Getting Your Life, Your Confidence and Embracing Your Curves which includes exclusive interviews and spiring stories from Actress Vivica A. Fox, Grammy award winning song writer Crystal Nicole, the talented Thea Camara has been a fabulous full figured actress who has been seen in over 16 plays and films such as 72 Hours, Before I Do and Jump In. Kali Mari Bowyer, celebrity journalist, publicist to Angie Stone, Wooh Da Kid among others. She is also the editor for Battle Rapper Sparky D’s book, From The Pit To The Palace. All books are exclusively on Amazon.com

Follow Belinda on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Face Book and Pintrest. Book her for your next speaking event and send your request to info@BelindaTrotterJames.com.