Hip Hop Culture Comes To Bridgeport Connecticut

The second annual Hip Hop Expression Of Black History took place in Bridgeport, Connecticut with the blessing of the Mayor’s office.

Mayor Joseph P Ganim presented some of Hip Hop’s early ambassadors with proclamations which included Editor/creator for Hype Hair, Rap Masters, Word Up, Belinda Trotter-James, Mr. Wave, Kool DJ Red Alert (WBLS), the Original Spindarella, Kool Kyle Brinson, MC Debbie D and many others.

Belinda James and Bridgeport CT Mayor

Spindarella, Kool DJ Red Alert, Mark Collins

Pioneer producer Vansilk and Kinglsey Osei was instrumental in putting together the panel of ambassadors. The participants received a proclamation for their contributions to the Hip Hop culture. Other recipients also included DJ Kool Herc, Coke La Rock, DXT, DJ Jazzy J, G Money from Hot 93.7, Terrible T, Stezo with a performance from the Skinny Boys. They rocked their performance and Mr. Wave joined in with his signature dance moves.

Hip Hop Culture Ambassadors

The one question that stood out through the afternoon was how to bridge the gap between old school and new school hip hop. There seems to be a disrespect between the generations. No one owes anyone anything. Those who opened the doors of the hip hop culture in the early days contributed a very important nail in the door that enabled everyone else to come through and take hip hop to a level that few actually seen coming.

Some are feeling a little salty that the hip hop/rap game has taken on a life of its own. it is not the same energy of the early days. However, nothing in life stays the same. There will always be change. You have to either reinvent yourself or find a way to roll with the punches.

Kingsley Osei

The Culture Of Hip Hop

Kyle Brinson

Belinda James & Tony "Wave" Wesley

Dorothy Smith | Her Daily

The hip hop culture has allowed many young adults to do something in life that they love and earn a living from doing it. They have learned to tap into their creative ability to expand the way they see the world in ways they would have never imagined.

Events like this one are very important to the history of the culture. The legacy of the culture must be documented for generations to come. One way to bridge the gap with the old school and new school is to have them participate in something like the new game show produced by Ice Cube called Hip Hop Squares. With all the fun and laughter this show provides, there is no way egos can ruin the mood between the generations. What do you think?