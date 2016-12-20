Women Can Have Symptoms of PTSD After Miscarriages

PTSD effects women who have had miscarriages, new reports say …

In early November, many news outlets started to talk about how PTSD (or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) effects women who have suffered through miscarriages. According to the Daily Mail, at the Imperial College in London found that 45% of women who had suffered miscarriages displayed symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder just three months after this miscarriage. However, cases of PTSD can spark up even years after the initial event — they don’t always happen right away.

Because of this, the researchers have suggested that women who have suffered miscarriages get screened for these problems after the loss of a child. The Daily Mail continued to say that these symptoms effected the work of nearly a third of the women, and 40% talked about how their relationships with family and friends were negatively effected by their physiological, emotional, and physical symptoms.

Symptoms of PTSD:

PTSD has a wide range of different symptoms, and no two cases are exactly the same. People who suffer from PTSD different behavioral symptoms, physiological symptoms, and even physical symptoms. Some of these include, but are not limited to:

Social Isolation

Irritability and Hostility

Flashbacks to the event

Fear and Anxiety

Insomnia

Nightmares

Emotional Detachment

What Can Be Done?

A quote coming from Dr. Farren: “There is no routine follow-up appointment for women who have suffered a miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy. We have checks in place for post-natal depression, but we don’t have anything in place for the trauma and depression following pregnancy loss.” Until something is in place that puts the emotional and physiological health of these women as a priority, there are a few things we can do.

Encourage your friends and family members who have suffered miscarriages to see a doctor. It may not be what they would like to do, but it is what is best for their health in the long run. They need to take care of their health in order to move on, and to heal.

If you have suffered a miscarriage, and notice behavioral changes, see a health care expert yourself. As noted above, these symptoms can effect your work, your relationships, and your overall health. It is best for you to try to take the best care of yourself as humanly possible.

Take steps to heal. Take some emotional breaks when necessary. Exercise when you can to help you feel better. Talk things out and open up about your loss. You will feel better in the long run, and there is no shame in feeling sadness in the wake of a loss. It is absolutely okay to feel bad, so long as you take steps to take care of yourself.

