SportBits … #WildCard Weekend in the NFL

It’s the #Wildcard round in the NFL playoffs this weekend and there are four great games for you to watch – because that’s what everyone will be talking about. Take note, people.

Here’s the run down:

On Saturday, at 4:35pm EST, the Oakland Raiders take on the Houston Texans in Houston on ESPN.

– The Raiders are back in the playoffs after sitting out the last 14 years, and they’ll have to win without their MVP candidate, QB Dereck Carr, who broke his leg on Christmas Eve, and backup QB, Matt McGloin, who is also out with a concussion. That leaves third stringer Connor Cook. I’m wondering if he’s feeling any pressure.

– Meanwhile, Texans QB Brock Osweiler has failed to live up to the expectations of his huge contract, but with one of the leagues best defenses backing him up, I’m picking the Texans to win this one.

The second game on Saturday at 8:15pm on NBC is the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field, in Seattle.

– The Seahawks are appearing in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season and hope to advance to their third Super Bowl in four years. They’ve won six of their last eight postseason games and quarterback Russell Wilson is 7-3 in 10 career postseason starts, passing for 16 touchdowns.

– And then there is Seahawk Richard Sherman who has 30 career interceptions and two in his last two home playoff games. He flips the switch in the playoffs.

– Detroit is often slow out of the gate so don’t fret if the Lions are behind in the 4th. They’ve won eight times after trailing in the fourth quarter or overtime and quarterback Matthew Stafford led the team in those eight wins. This one is too close to call.

The first game on Sunday is the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:05pm EST on CBS.

– The Dolphins beat the Steelers 30-15 in mid-October. In that game, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger injured his knee in the first half and played hurt in the second half as the offense sputtered to one of its worst performances of the season. – With a healthy Ben and home field advantage ~> #SteelersWin

The final game of the #WildcardWeekend is Sunday at 4:40pm EST on FOX: The NY Giants at Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers.

– With a game time weather forecast of 15degrees it’s going to be a chilly matchup between these two teams.

– The Giants are 5-0 in their last five-playoff road games – two of which were against the Packers at Lambeau (in 2007 and 2011 which they then went on to win the Super Bowl – both times).

– It’ll be a battle of the QB’s: Eli and Aaron.

