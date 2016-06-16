The Voice of Fashion Designers from the Diaspora

Fashion Designers from the diaspora are changing the way we look at colors every day.

We see bright patterns, bold prints, and outstanding designs on the runway 24/7. Learn how these three fantastic women are empowering others through original designs for Caribbean Fashion Week.

Wet Swim by Denyque

Denyque introduced her swimsuit line in 2013, and since then, it has steadily become a staple in the closets of many fashionistas. WETswim is the debut exclusive swimwear line from multi-talent and recording artiste Denyque. WETswim is an exclusive line of unique and abstract pieces with eye-catching, irresistible prints. WETswim is for the woman who loves her body and doesn’t mind showing it off a little.

Fashion by Passionista

Meet H.A. Bell: designer, business woman, mother and the woman behind The Passionista. From a young age she has been enchanted by the craft of design, but decided to take a different route in her life. As she transitioned into her career, she couldn’t help but return to her passion to build the brand that embodies her love for fashion. Her story and her fire for style will empower and motivate you. They don’t call her Passionista for nothing!

Fashion Designer Odini

When speaking to the Coco Mag Odini shared some valuable advice on how to approach the struggles of being a fashion designer…

Odini Sutherland: My mother always tells me this one thing and so far it’s proving to be true. “Hard work never killed anyone” … so just be prepared to work hard. It’s easy to get caught up in the fashion hype, but it’s good to have the work to back you up because the hype fades and what then?

Each of the designers – Denyque, Passionista and Odini – have something different to offer the world of fashion at large. However, being a Caribbean designer makes it a little more difficult to receive the shine and credit one deserves. Becoming a fashion designer is not about over night success. Great fashion design encompasses building a notable brand people want to wear and can relay on.